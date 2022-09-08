Analysts Set Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target at $167.22

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.22.
SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Sempra Trading Up 3.4 %
Sempra stock opened at $173.49 on Thursday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.91.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 260.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
