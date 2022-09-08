Analysts Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) PT at $11.41

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.80 to $10.90 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.37. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in Vipshop by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after buying an additional 13,186,741 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,982,000 after buying an additional 12,589,357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 362.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after buying an additional 3,321,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,079,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.