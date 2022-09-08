Analysts Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Target Price at $108.86

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL stock opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at $19,950,945.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

