Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for HP (HPQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HP (NYSE: HPQ) recently:

9/6/2022 – HP had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $33.00.

9/1/2022 – HP was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

8/31/2022 – HP had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – HP had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – HP had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – HP had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – HP had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – HP had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $38.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – HP had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $38.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – HP had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – HP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/31/2022 – HP had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00.

8/23/2022 – HP had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – HP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/19/2022 – HP was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

8/16/2022 – HP is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2022 – HP had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – HP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/28/2022 – HP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/14/2022 – HP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

HP Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 59,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547,366. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Get HP Inc alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in HP by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HP by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HP by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,870,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $94,775,000 after purchasing an additional 385,583 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,143,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 5,686.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.