Analyzing CCA Industries (CAWW) & Its Rivals

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CCA Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of CCA Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CCA Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries -5.03% N/A N/A CCA Industries Competitors -6.29% 36.98% 6.50%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A CCA Industries Competitors 122 940 979 23 2.44

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CCA Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 25.73%. Given CCA Industries’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CCA Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCA Industries and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries $13.84 million -$600,000.00 -12.00 CCA Industries Competitors $4.06 billion $334.00 million 38.75

CCA Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CCA Industries. CCA Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

CCA Industries has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCA Industries’ competitors have a beta of 38.81, meaning that their average share price is 3,781% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CCA Industries competitors beat CCA Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesale beauty-aids through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

