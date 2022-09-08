Anchor Protocol Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $37.67 million and approximately $157.02 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000137 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008824 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

