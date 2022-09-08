AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,723. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AngloGold Ashanti

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

