AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance
Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,723. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.