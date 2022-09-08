Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 52.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a payout ratio of 93.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.8%.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.1 %

Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,298,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,863,064. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $163,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

