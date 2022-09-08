Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Applied DNA Sciences to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 1.4 %

APDN traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 736,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,894. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 158.37% and a negative net margin of 68.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.