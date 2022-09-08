April Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.04 Million (APRIL)

April (APRIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. April has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $14,540.00 worth of April was traded on exchanges in the last day. One April coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, April has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,342.21 or 0.99850016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00038677 BTC.

About April

April (APRIL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2021. April’s total supply is 121,536,600 coins and its circulating supply is 40,186,600 coins. April’s official Twitter account is @Aprilmyoracle. The official website for April is apriloracle.com.

Buying and Selling April

According to CryptoCompare, “April is a blockchain based project which builds Decentralized Applications (Dapps) where users earn rewards by playing games based on real-world events. A real-world event could be a football match played between two countries. Real-world event games are powered by our decentralized identity technologies.Telegram Docs”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as April directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire April should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy April using one of the exchanges listed above.

