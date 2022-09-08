Arepacoin (AREPA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25.00

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $20,801.91 and approximately $25.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00026270 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,207.45 or 0.99978421 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00031778 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00299037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00071951 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001242 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 116.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a N/A coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,186,897 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.