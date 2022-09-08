Argon (ARGON) Market Capitalization Hits $133,144.54

Argon (ARGON) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Argon has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $133,144.54 and $59,734.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Argon Profile

Argon (CRYPTO:ARGON) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Argon’s total supply is 90,849,431 coins and its circulating supply is 86,942,475 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Buying and Selling Argon

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts.”

