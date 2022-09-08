Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Trading Up 2.1%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 184,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,867,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.58.

Argonaut Gold Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$379.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

