Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Shares Down 1.7%

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 117.77 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.43). 306,351 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 130,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.45).

Arix Bioscience Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 119.40, a quick ratio of 117.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £152.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.21.

Arix Bioscience Company Profile

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

