Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.33–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.50 million-$139.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.64 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Asana Trading Up 24.8 %

Shares of Asana stock traded up $4.72 on Thursday, reaching $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,757,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,125. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. Asana has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Asana will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Asana to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.23.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Asana by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Asana by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Asana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

