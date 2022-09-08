Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Sets New 52-Week High at $220.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 217.11 ($2.62), with a volume of 498781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.60).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £235.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.77.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jamie Skinner acquired 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £4,964.40 ($5,998.55).

About Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.