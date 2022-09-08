Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-$6.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.65 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.20.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.18. 1,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,417. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $229.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.58.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,990 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

