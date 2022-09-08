Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASBFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,275.00.

Associated British Foods Stock Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

