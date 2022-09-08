AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £125 ($151.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a £120 ($145.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a £115 ($138.96) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £106.96 ($129.24).

AZN opened at £104 ($125.66) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 52 week high of £115.40 ($139.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £161.15 billion and a PE ratio of -176.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 76.40 ($0.92) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

