AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £125 ($151.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a £120 ($145.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a £115 ($138.96) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £106.96 ($129.24).
AstraZeneca Price Performance
AZN opened at £104 ($125.66) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 52 week high of £115.40 ($139.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £161.15 billion and a PE ratio of -176.87.
AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
Further Reading
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.