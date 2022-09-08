Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05-$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.15 million. Asure Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.05–$0.02 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Asure Software Price Performance

ASUR stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.43. 31,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $109.36 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 18,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 917,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 10.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 236,468 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 34.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 62,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Articles

