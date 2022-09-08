Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 101511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Atico Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94.

Atico Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.