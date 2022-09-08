Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.09.

ATCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.45 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get Atlas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the first quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 690.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Price Performance

Shares of ATCO opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Atlas has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.11%. Atlas’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Atlas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.