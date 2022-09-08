Aurox Price Tops $18.72 (URUS)

Aurox (URUS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for $18.72 or 0.00092634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aurox has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Aurox has a total market cap of $9.77 million and $254,522.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,206.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00067407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00069820 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005727 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00081745 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Buying and Selling Aurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

