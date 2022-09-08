Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.52-$6.71 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,016. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.64 and a 200-day moving average of $199.71. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.20.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.