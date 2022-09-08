Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Raised by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after buying an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after acquiring an additional 357,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,845,000 after acquiring an additional 73,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,627,000 after buying an additional 208,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after buying an additional 343,626 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $241.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.23. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

