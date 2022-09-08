AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.60.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $210.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.47 and its 200 day moving average is $217.70. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $183.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.