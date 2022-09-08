Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Position Raised by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,152 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 3.27% of Axonics worth $96,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Axonics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,273,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 64,421 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 993,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after purchasing an additional 291,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,882,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,178.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,544,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,178.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,600 shares of company stock valued at $10,906,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Axonics stock opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

