B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) is Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 563,063 shares during the quarter. B2Gold accounts for 3.0% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of B2Gold worth $15,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 48.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 510,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 167,197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 2,655.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 458,927 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $712,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 853,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,955,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 676,265 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.34 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $381.99 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

B2Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.