Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,309 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $209,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $399.82 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.60.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.