Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $113,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 27.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 74,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total value of $2,745,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,484,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total transaction of $2,745,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,484,734.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.67.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $427.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.66. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.02 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.