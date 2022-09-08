Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,223 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $100,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $298.97 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.95 and its 200 day moving average is $316.02.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

