Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 718,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $154,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after buying an additional 679,553 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 971,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,395,000 after buying an additional 34,627 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.2% during the first quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $196.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.18 and a 200 day moving average of $192.31. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

