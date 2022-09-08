Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Target worth $130,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Target by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Trading Up 4.4 %

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock opened at $170.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.44 and a 200-day moving average of $185.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

