Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $121,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $189.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

