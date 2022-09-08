Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT) Declares GBX 0.40 Dividend

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

LON BCPT opened at GBX 95.20 ($1.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.35, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.90. The company has a market capitalization of £669.78 million and a P/E ratio of 477.50. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a one year low of GBX 93 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 124.20 ($1.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 113.67.

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

