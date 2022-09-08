Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.9% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 567,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,937,912. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $277.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

