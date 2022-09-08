Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

