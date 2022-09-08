Banyan Capital Management Inc. Has $9.45 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,853 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 5.5% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Altria Group by 106.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 61,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $45.17. 117,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,227,058. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

