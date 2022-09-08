Bao Finance (BAO) Trading 1.6% Higher This Week

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $35,345.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00030185 BTC.
- XRUN (XRUN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001998 BTC.
- Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00091134 BTC.
- Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00041163 BTC.
- JUST (JST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000138 BTC.
- Render Token (RNDR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002783 BTC.
- Celer Network (CELR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- Stargate Finance (STG) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004177 BTC.
Bao Finance Coin Profile
Bao Finance (CRYPTO:BAO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance.
