Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Down 6.1%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.76. 4,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 430,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BZUN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.

Get Baozun alerts:

Baozun Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

About Baozun

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth about $253,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Baozun by 2.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Baozun by 14.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Baozun by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.