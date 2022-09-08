Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Down 6.1%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.76. 4,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 430,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on BZUN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.
Baozun Stock Up 2.1 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun
About Baozun
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baozun (BZUN)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.