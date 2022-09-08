Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $7.89

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.65. Baozun shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 98 shares.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $522.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Baozun by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 61,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after acquiring an additional 186,547 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,626 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Baozun by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,190,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 265,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

