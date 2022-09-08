Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $7.89

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.65. Baozun shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 98 shares.
BZUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $522.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.71.
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
