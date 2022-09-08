Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.05.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.