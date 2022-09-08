Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Shares Up 6.9%

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.83. 27,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 700,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 7.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth $66,656,000. Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $53,340,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $42,487,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $16,154,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $11,659,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.