BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises 0.4% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BCE by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BCE by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCE shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

BCE Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $48.20 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

