Beaton Management Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.9% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.85. The company had a trading volume of 42,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

