Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 441 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.2% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 187,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,576,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.15.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.76. 164,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,874,623. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.34. The company has a market capitalization of $304.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

