Beck Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Beck Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Target by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after buying an additional 617,060 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $170.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.44 and its 200 day moving average is $185.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

