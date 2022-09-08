Beck Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.75.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $487.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $474.48 and its 200-day moving average is $460.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $497.20.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

