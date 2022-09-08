Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.06 and last traded at $36.06. 719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 56,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLTE. HC Wainwright began coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.94.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
