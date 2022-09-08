Berenberg Bank Lowers Tyman (OTCMKTS:LPUSF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tyman (OTCMKTS:LPUSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Tyman Price Performance

Tyman stock opened at 3.31 on Monday. Tyman has a 1 year low of 3.31 and a 1 year high of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 3.31.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

